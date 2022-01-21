Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-Ho’s upcoming sci-fi adaptation film

Robert Pattinson is set to star in award winning South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho's upcoming sci-fi adaptation film. — Reuters/AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Award winning South Korean director, Bong Joon-Ho is set to direct English actor, Robert Pattinson in his upcoming film.

As reported by The Guardian, the film is a sci-fi adaptation of a novel which will be released this February titled Mickey7 by author Edward Ashton.

The novel follows the story of an expandable employee named Mickey7 who works for a firm sent to colonise an ice world called Niflheim.

However, things begin going sideways for Mickey7 after he is presumed dead and is replaced with a clone named Mickey8.

The film will be made by production house, Warner Bros Pictures, which is the same studio Pattinson is contracted for his upcoming caped crusader film, The Batman, set to release in March.

According to Deadline, the Warner Bros feature will also mark Bong’s second deal with WarnerMedia after sealing the deal on a HBO limited series based on Bong’s satirical thriller, Parasite.

The series is currently in the works with Bong executive producing alongside Don’t Look Up showrunner, Adam McKay.

Parasite took the world by storm after becoming the first non-English language movie to win best pictures at the 2020 Oscars while also becoming the highest grossing South Korean film.

Pattinson on the other hand, has made his name after appearing in the Harry Potter and Twilight films.

He is also known for his work in the 2017 film, Good Time and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.