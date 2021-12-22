Malaysian celebrities share heartbreaking stories of flood-hit homes, clean-up work (VIDEO)

Lan Solo's home which was earlier covered in mud has been cleaned by his family members. ― Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Dec 22 — Lead singer of 90s girl-group Feminin, Asfarina Muhamad was shocked when she returned home in Hulu Langat from Kuala Lumpur to see the damage in Hulu Langat due to the massive floods last Friday.

“I was speechless seeing the condition of my house including the three damaged motorbikes due to the floods.

"This is the first time in 16 years that a calamity like this has struck our area.

“There is nothing that my family and I can do at this point. We just have to face the reality," she told BH Online.

The singer was however grateful to have escaped the flood after heading to Kuala Lumpur last Friday with her husband, Azman Adnan for an event.

She was even more grateful that her youngest son, who is autistic was with them.

“As an autistic child, he would mistakenly think that puddles of flood water is a swimming pool which he loves.

“I was in KL last Friday when I got a phone call from my younger sister telling me that our housing areas were flooded and many roads were blocked.

“And at that point, I realised how fortunate I was in bringing my youngest son with me.”

Producer and director Datuk Yusof Haslam meanwhile is spending between RM50,000 to RM100,000 sending appliances and furniture for repair after his second home, Teratak Haslam, was affected by floods.

Teratak Haslam in Hulu Langat, owned by his outfit Skop Productions Sdn Bhd was badly hit by the floods.

“The gate surrounding the house was destroyed.

“Half of my furniture and electrical appliances have been damaged while some are still covered in a thick layer of mud,” said Yusof.

The Gerak Khas Undercover series director had to postpone the shooting of the series for about 10 days to clean up his home.

He added that while there was much cleaning up work to be done, his home was not as badly hit as other actors such as Ebby Yus.

Meanwhile, singer Lan Solo whose home was inundated with flood waters is back cleaning in Kampung Sri Aman, Puchong.

Lan, whose real name is Mohd Razlan Mohamed Yusof, shared photos of his homes after it was hit by floodwaters and said he hoped his family would be able to cope with the grief.

“The water has subsided and we’re left with just clearing puddles of water stuck in small spaces.

“We’ve been clearing all our furniture and household items and making sure everything is cleaned.”