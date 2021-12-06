Actor Henry Winkler to auction his Fonz leather jacket worn in ‘Happy Days’ for charity

Henry Winkler's iconic leather jacket worn in 'Happy Days' will be auctioned off on Wednesday in aid of charity. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The iconic leather jacket worn by Henry Winkler in Happy Days will be auctioned off in aid of charity.

Besides the jacket worn by Winkler’s character Arthur Fonzerelli, costumes, props and other memorabilia from his acting career will go under the block in the “TCM Presents ... Hollywood Cool” sale at Bonhams auction house in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dec 8.

Winkler’s complete Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli outfit, which includes the Levi’s jeans, white T-shirt, black engineer boots and the iconic leather jacket is expected to sell for between US$50,000 (RM211,400) and US$80,000 (RM338,240), CNN reported.

The jacket is one of at least seven purchased for the show, according to the auction website.

One of the jackets is in the Smithsonian Institution.

The silver Triumph motorcycle “The Fonz” rode throughout the ABC comedy’s 10-year run is expected to sell for US$80,000 to US$120,000 (RM507,360) according to Bonhams.

Also up for sale are the Fonz’s mechanic coveralls, a uniform shirt from his brief stint in the US Army Reserves and the cowboy boots he wore in the dude ranch episodes in Season 6.

“I never will say goodbye because it is always in my heart and always in my mind. It was the show that threw me out into the world and I will always be grateful,” Winkler reportedly said.

“Letting a physical thing go doesn’t, in any way, diminish the enormity of the experience.”

Winker also saved scripts, photos, letters and all sorts of other things from other projects over the years that are going into the auction.

He said that he is donating much of the proceeds of the sale to a non-profit his daughter Zoe started with two friends that helps separated and recently reunited families at the US border.