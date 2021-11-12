Shah Rukh Khan to resume shooting for ‘Pathan’ following son’s return home

Shah Rukh Khan will be resuming work for an upcoming movie, relieved that his son has returned home. — Pictures via Instagram

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 12 — Bollywood star Datuk Shah Rukh Khan will be resuming his filming schedule following his son’s return home after being granted bail in a drugs-on-cruise case.

News18 reported that Shah Rukh has given the green light to Yash Raj Films for his upcoming movie Pathan after postponing his Spain trip last month due to Aryan Khan’s drug case.

The cast of Pathan includes John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

“Shah Rukh wants to spend more time with the family before diving neck deep into work again.

“But the actor has given a primary go ahead for the Spain schedule, which, if everything goes according to the plan, is expected to begin by early next month,” a source revealed.

Meanwhile, Times of India reported that the Bollywood actor might return to his film shooting from November 21 onwards.

The Devdas actor has also decided to let his own bodyguard Ravi Singh be with his son while the actor will be employing a new bodyguard for himself.

Aryan is said to be uncomfortable in new company but he has known Ravi Singh for years.

Shah Rukh also feels it’s best to have someone known and trusted to follow Aryan as he goes to visit the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office every Friday.

This is also so that he (Shah Rukh) can be at peace when he is away from home for shoots, revealed the source.

On October 30, Aryan was granted bail and has been home since keeping to himself most of the time.