‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae Soo gains over 800,000 Instagram followers in a single day

Park Hae Soo was warmly greeted by his fans and followers on Instagram. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The success of Netflix’s Korean thriller, Squid Game has been an opportunity for the series’ stars to get on social media to connect with their fans as well as their new-found following.

Park Hae Soo, who plays 218 in the series, received a rousing welcome from his fans when he showed up on Instagram yesterday, receiving 843,000 followers within 24 hours, reported Mstar.

Hae Soo follows fellow cast member Lee Jung Jae who plays player number 456 in Squid Game to join Instagram.

He introduced himself through a caption for his first post.

“I’m in too. This is Park Hae Soo”.

Many, especially women have commented their response in the comment section.

“Marry me, I swear I’m rich,” one user said.

He has posted three images so far with the most recent grabbing attention and garnering 753,986 likes.

Hae Soo is known for his role in the Prison Playbook drama before his global recognition as Cho Sang Woo in Squid Game.