‘Money Heist’ final season: Stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero on the show’s anti-capitalist legacy, iconic costume (VIDEO)

The final season of ‘Money Heist’ will begin streaming tomorrow on Netflix. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Money Heist fans aren’t the only ones who will have a hard time bidding farewell to the final season of the hit Spanish crime drama series.

Alvaro Morte who plays The Professor said it was difficult saying goodbye to the cast and crew whom he has worked with for the past five years, often filming every day from Monday to Friday and the occasional weekend shoot.

“You always hear that the crew and entire team are like family but it’s true,” he told Malay Mail on Wednesday via Zoom.

Morte made a connection not only with his character who is the architect behind stealing billions of euros from the Royal Mint of Spain and Bank of Spain but with those working behind the scenes.

Morte (left) said he cried a river on his last day on set. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

Admitting that he couldn’t stop the waterworks on the last day of filming, the Spanish actor said something beautiful happened on his final day on set.

“As you know in a production like this you have several units shooting at the same time.

“That last day I was shooting a scene, it was with the same team around me on the very first day so it was like coming full circle and it was very beautiful.

“You’ll see in the making of it, I couldn’t even talk, I was crying a river and was so emotional,” the 46-year-old said.

Initially a flop in Spain, Money Heist or La Casa de Papel found global success when it was picked up by Netflix.

The Madrid-set show follows a group of eight robbers who are recruited by the mysterious Professor to steal €2.4 billion from Spain’s Royal Mint.

Despite not tailoring the series to international tastes, its strong Spanish-identity and refreshing take on the heist genre made it a hit.

In the final season, the gang is shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and The Professor, who has been captured by Sierra, is seen without an escape plan for the first time.

Fans can expect more violence as the greatest heist in history is about to turn into a war with the presence of the army.

Followers of Money Heist will know by now that critics have called the series an allegory against capitalism, perhaps best demonstrated through the Italian resistance hymn Bella Ciao and Dali masks that have become a symbol of revolution.

“We get a lot of messages from all around the world from social media to people in football arenas and in concerts.

“When people want to fight against something they dress in red and wear a Dali mask,” Morte said.

Initially a flop in Spain, the crime series found global success after it was picked up by Netflix. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

Although the show’s creators didn’t set out to promote socio-political messages, Morte would be happy for audiences to discuss the multiple themes in Money Heist as part of the series’ legacy.

“We talk about many things in the show, not only capitalism but what if you had to raise a son that is not yours such as Denver and sexual identity in Manila’s case for example.

“I would be happy enough with just one person in the world who begins to be a little bit more open-minded in one of those senses,” he said.

Commenting on the now-iconic red overalls and caricature mask, Ursula Corbero who plays Tokyo in the show recalls going to Madrid’s Plaza de la Puerto del Sol and seeing countless people clad in the costume.

The 32-year-old Spanish actress couldn’t escape it even while filming Snake Eyes in Vancouver.

“I did not know there were so many Money Heist viewers in Canada.

“It was Halloween, I went out and 30 per cent of the people were wearing the Money Heist costume with the Dali mask and even Tokyo’s wig so it was quite amazing,” she told Malay Mail.

Corbero spoke about the costume's symbol of resistance outside of the show. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

The costume’s significance outside of the show is something that often pops up in a group chat Corbero and her co-stars are in.

“It has become a symbol of resistance and it has been seen in demonstrations and even in football stadiums, so it has gotten to a point where it’s no longer just a costume but a symbol for something else,” she said.

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 begins streaming today on Netflix and Part 5: Volume 2 will be available on December 3, 2021.