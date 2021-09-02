Yuna, Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra perform ‘Bella Ciao’ ahead of 'Money Heist’s' new season premiere (VIDEO)

Local singer, Yuna along with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra has collaborated to perform the iconic ‘Bella Ciao’ song from the anticipated Netflix's show, ‘Money Heist’. ― Screenshot from Facebook/ Netflix MY

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― The much-anticipated Netflix’s original series, Money Heist is returning with the first part of its final season this September 3.

Ahead of its premiere, local singer, Yuna along with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra has collaborated to perform one of the iconic songs from the show, Bella Ciao.

The song Bella Ciao which means ‘Goodbye, Beautiful’ in English, is an Italian protest song that originated in the 19th century and has been used in the show multiple times.

In the 2 minute, 34 second video posted on Netflix Malaysia’s social media pages, Yuna and the members of the local Philharmonic Orchestra can be seen clad in red jumpsuits along with a Salvador Dali’s mask while performing.

It is also the same outfits worn by the characters in Money Heist.

The video has been viewed over 30,000 times on Twitter and has garnered over 1,000 retweets since it was posted yesterday.

Meanwhile on Facebook, the video has amassed 2,000 likes and has been shared over 800 times.

Social media users can be seen sharing their excitement for the new season premiere.

“WHAT AN AMAZING PERFORMANCE!” commented user Muhd Afiq.

“Yuna! This is so good! I can’t wait for the last season,” user Hakeem Zainal Abidin commented.

According to a report by Variety, season five will follow the Money Heist gang trapped in the Bank of Spain.

Having managed to rescue Lisbon played by Itziar Ituno, the gang will face their darkest hour after losing one of their own and now faced with the Spanish army at their front door.

Meanwhile, the Professor played by Alvaro Morte, who has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri and), is now operating without a plan, possibly the first time ever since the show aired.