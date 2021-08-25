Host of Chinese variety show suspended following rape accusations

Chinese variety show Day Day Up, Qian Feng has been suspended from the show after a woman accused him of raping her two years ago. — Picture via Instagram/ xuan.com.my

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The host of Chinese variety show Day Day Up, Qian Feng has been suspended from the show after a woman accused him of raping her two years ago.

Social media user Xiao Yi had taken to Weibo to highlight her ordeal after there was no action from police against the actor following the incident.

Hunan Satellite TV, one of the most-watched broadcasters in China, said they are cooperating with authorities on the matter and had suspended Qian according to a statement reported by Sohu.com.

She had claimed to have met Qian Feng on February 14, 2019 for dinner where she became dizzy after drinking liquor offered by him and became unconscious.

When she woke up the next day, Xiao Yi said she was naked and Qian Feng was lying next to her.

Xiao Yi also claimed Qian Feng tried to buy her silence after she lodged a police report and attached a screen capture of the conversation between her and Qian Feng as proof.

“I hope he will be dealt with severely but despite giving a statement to police, there seems to be no development on the case,” she said, adding that she tried committing suicide several times due to depression but was rescued by friends.

“I believe I am not the only victim. I believe there are others and I urged them to come forward,” she said, adding that she would bear responsibility for her post.

Qian is the second celebrity to be accused of rape after hip-hop star Kris Wu, who was arrested last month.

China’s entertainment TV shows have been mired in controversies of late.

It was previously reported that talent competition Sing! China and Youth With You 3 were suspended as Chinese authorities tightened their grip on such TV shows.