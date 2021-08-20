Malaysian actor Remy Ishak to wed this Saturday after postponing nuptials since May due to MCO

Remy Ishak will be tying the knot with Ezra Yusoff this Saturday after postponing it since May. ― Picture via Instagram/Remy Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― Actor Remy Ishak will finally be tying the knot to businesswoman, Ezra Yusoff this Saturday after postponing it since May due to the movement control order (MCO).

Remy or his real name Mohammad Zalimei Ishak made the announcement through Astro Ria’s Gempak TV after he was asked about his plans and projects.

“So, Insya Allah with the approval from both sides, we will get married on August 21 in Kuala Lumpur.

“The wedding was supposed to be last May but due to the MCO, no gatherings or events were allowed,” he said.

The Pulang actor said that they had initially planned an open ceremony with families and friends.

Due to the current situation however he’s happy enough with just a simple wedding.

Their MCO wedding will adhere to the current standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the relevant authorities.

“The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) has informed us that only a few people are allowed to attend the wedding ceremony.

“So, our preparation for the wedding is not that big, for my part was just preparing the wedding outfits since families couldn’t attend and we couldn’t do any events or even Doa Selamat.

“After this MCO ends, then maybe I would consider doing a proper ceremony and all but for now, I’m just preparing myself to be the ideal husband,” he said.

Remy also said that he will be holding a virtual media conference about his wife and his wedding tomorrow morning.

Remy and Ezra were a couple and engaged in 2017 but the couple ended their engagement in 2019.