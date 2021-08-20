Dubbed ‘queen of renewable energy’ by fans, Lorde explains environmental message in latest album ‘Solar Power’ (VIDEO)

Lorde spoke to media in South-east Asia yesterday to promote her third studio album. — Picture by Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Since the launch of Solar Power in June, Lorde’s lead single from her newly launched third studio album of the same name, fans have been calling the Kiwi singer the ‘queen of renewable energy’.

More than just a tongue-in-cheek moniker coined after the panels that harvest sunrays for electricity, the 24-year-old’s latest musical outing is very much rooted in nature.

The Royals singer captures the “light and free” feeling of being outside, combining ‘60s and ‘70s Californian folk sound elements with the radio pop music of her youth in the early 2000s.

Visually, the Auckland-born talent has conjured up a coven of sun-worshipping females in satin outfits with muted hues, a theme you won’t miss in the music videos for Solar Power and the freshly released Mood Ring.

Think Midsommar meets 1967’s Summer of Love.

“This album is very much a celebration of the natural world,” Lorde said yesterday in a South-east Asia press conference via Zoom.

“I also thought a lot about our changing climate and how different our environment in our natural world will look for my children for example.”

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, considers herself to be environmentally conscious and thought of the parallel between our time and the ‘60s flower child movement when the environment was high on the agenda.

“Through that framework I have tried to make really conscious decisions and asked questions of the way I make work because we only got one planet and we have to take care of it,” she said from New York City.

But don’t expect her to start preaching to the masses.

The 24-year-old said she reevaluated her own carbon footprint as an artiste while working on Solar Power. — Picture by Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

“I mean, I didn’t really come to any big conclusions like making an album about the environment,” she said when asked about the album’s environmental message.

“I didn’t answer any of my own questions, it’s such a big topic and I’m a pop star, I’m not a scientist.”

What she did do was try to reevaluate her own carbon footprint as an artiste and the things that come with her job such as making CDs or producing merchandise.

“I had this realisation, I don’t know where my merchandise comes from, where the garments come from, I don’t know anything about how they’re made, I don’t know if they’re good for the environment.”

As such, the Grammy winner won’t be releasing a CD but fans will instead get to own an eco-friendly music box with handwritten notes, exclusive photographs and a download card.

“The CD alternative, the music box has been a really cool thing for that because that’s a fully carbon offset product so I can feel good about putting that out to the world,” she said.

Lorde said she gradually became more aware of her personal climate footprint and started composting at home on top of not throwing things away unnecessarily.

“I also try to buy less clothing because that’s a way we can be kinder to the environment.

Instead of CDs, the Kiwi pop star has opted for a music box that is a fully carbon offset product. — Picture courtesy of Universal Music

“Little systems like that I try to reevaluate and dig into to see if they were as good as they could be and so there’s a few things like that that I try to really redo.

“So yeah, no strong messages as such but I just try to do things that I can get behind and believe in on that front,” said Lorde.

Solar Power is out today on all digital music platforms and streaming services.