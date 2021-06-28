Malaysian actor Fizo Omar becomes health volunteer at vaccination centre, encourages others to follow suit

Fizo (in red) helping a senior citizen at UKM’s Covid-19 vaccination centre. — Picture via instagram/fizoomar

PETALING JAYA, June 28 — Actor Fizo Omar has signed up as a health volunteer for the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

He posted pictures of himself at the University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) on his Instagram account two days ago.

“We need more volunteers, especially nurses and doctors to work together to administer vaccines to the public in Phase One of the National Recovery Plan.

“Please register for the vaccination to those who haven’t done so.

“And to those waiting for your vaccines, I hope you all be patient,” he said.

Fizo was joined by celebrity friends in the PPV centre such as actor Nazim Othman, and actresses Amelia Henderson and Puteri Aishah.

His post on Instagram was liked by over 27,000 people with many praising him for reaching out to the public while others commented that they were also interested in registering as volunteers.