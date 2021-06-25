Hurt by ‘barren’ remark, actress Siti Elizad files police report against troll who made fun of fertility struggles

The troll insinuated that Elizad cannot get pregnant because she ‘doesn’t pray’ and ‘did not cover her aurat’. — Picture via Instagram

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — Actress Siti Elizad has filed a police report against an internet troll who called her ‘barren’ after reading about her ongoing struggles to conceive.

The man left the insensitive remark in the Facebook comments section of a Malay news site that published a story about the 37-year-old’s attempts to get pregnant.

In one of his Facebook status updates, the troll appeared to insinuate that the actress hasn’t been able to bear a child because she “doesn’t pray” and did not cover up according to Islamic religious requirements (tutup aurat).

He also used profane language in his post.

The 18 Puasa Di Kampong Pisang star was reduced to tears upon reading the hateful comments and is taking legal action against the social media user.

The former child star whose real name is Siti Elizad Mohamad Sharifuddin said on Instagram the troll had no idea about the time and effort she has spent to get pregnant.

“How do you know I don’t pray? Have you worked with me?” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The radio presenter and singer added that she has been seeing fertility specialists for years in the hope of welcoming a bundle of joy.

“How do you think I feel? Those who know me know of the hardship and pain just to have a child.”

The actress said she made a police report at the Bukit Jalil Police Station and thanked the officers who helped her.

She also thanked other social media users who defended her against the inappropriate comments.

“To the brothers who backed me up even though I don’t know you, thank you so much,” she said.

“Let’s see what happens next.”

Last November, Elizad suffered a miscarriage after undergoing in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

Despite her pregnancy loss, she said she was grateful that she was able to enjoy being a mother even if it was for just a few days and will continue IVF treatment again this year.