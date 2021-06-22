Covid-19: Singaporean singer JJ Lin's cafe in Taiwan applies for a financial bailout after business plummets

Singaporean singer JJ Lin's cafe in Taiwan has applied for a financial bailout from the government due to Covid-19 pandemic. ― Picture via Facebook/ 林俊傑 JJ Lin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― Singaporean singer JJ Lin's cafe in Taiwan has applied for financial relief due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today reported that one of two of Lin's cafe, Miracle Coffee, had experienced a sharp drop in business after the republic tightened restrictions.

Miracle Coffee, located at the Neihu and East Districts in Taipei, used to enjoy good business before the pandemic.

Restrictions and the unwillingness of people to spend has affected the business, especially the one located in the East District.

Lin's manager had reportedly said the Neihu District outlet was not so severely affected as it caters primarily to takeaway.

The same cannot be said for business at the East District outlet, which also houses a boutique selling merchandise from JJ’s lifestyle label SMG.

Business at the outlet reportedly dropped by 50 per cent, prompting the management to apply for a financial bailout.

Despite the bleak outlook, there are no plans by the management to lay off or reduce the employees' salaries with more flexible working arrangements for employees to reduce contact with one another.