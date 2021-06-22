Canadian singer Avril Lavigne makes Tik Tok debut featuring legendary American skateboarder Tony Hawk (VIDEO)

Canadian singer, Avril Lavigne brought back the early 2000s in her first ever TikTok video featuring professional skateboarder, Tony Hawk. ― Screenshot from TikTok/ Avril Lavingne

In the clip, Lavigne kicks off lip-syncing to her 2002 hit single Sk8er Boi before skateboarding Hawk obliges with a few quick tricks on his skateboard as the song hits the chorus.

Lavigne’s first post on the social media platform has been viewed over eight million times since it was posted earlier this morning.

Fans were in awe with the 37-year-old singer’s looks.

“Girl hasn’t aged since 2000,” commented TikTok user Maranda.

“So we all just non-aging vampires now?!” user Big Boostie commented.

“Can we get the beauty secrets? You didn’t age,” commented user Red_Wolf_315.

Aside from that, Lavigne also posted a few behind the scenes photos of her and Tony Hawk while promoting her TikTok debut.

The Complicated artist was previously reported to be battling with Lyme disease in 2015 before making her comeback in 2017.

Lavigne became a global sensation as a teenager with her 2002 debut album Let Go, offering catchy pop tunes marked by a rebellious streak and grunge influences.

To watch the TikTok video please click here.