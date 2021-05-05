Malaysian singer Wany Hasrita mortified after photograph was used in sexually explicit viral video

The 29-year-old singer thanked fans for reporting the inappropriate clip to Twitter. — Picture from Instagram/Wany Hasrita

PETALING JAYA, May 5 — Singer Wany Hasrita was left mortified after discovering her photograph was used in an inappropriate clip of a man pleasuring himself.

Fans alerted the 29-year-old singer of a viral video that has been circulating online since last Friday.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time such as an incident has occurred — she revealed she previously came across indecent pictures of a similar nature on Tumblr.

Wany told BH Online she didn’t want to comment out of embarrassment but mustered the courage to speak about the incident on Instagram after followers brought the issue to her attention.

“I would have liked to stay silent and not make this a big deal because I’m humiliated.

“Who wouldn’t feel that way if their face was used for explicit videos?” she told the Malay language daily.

Wany added that irresponsible individuals had previously superimposed photographs of celebrities with sexual acts.

“I honestly can’t do anything about it because it’s got to do with the behaviour of some people.

“But I received a lot of direct messages.

“I decided to upload a statement on Instagram where I told my followers to report the video if they come across it,” she said.

Wany, whose real name is Nurshazwany Hasrita Hasbullah is thankful that the clip has since been removed by Twitter following multiple reports.

“Thank God, Twitter was very helpful in the matter by removing the video and the account that uploaded it,” she added.

The singer maintained her cool despite the repulsive discovery.

“When I looked at my picture that was used in that manner, I was upset and questioned why some people were willing to do that, especially during fasting month.

“So many things played in my mind, to the point I felt perhaps it was my fault for uploading my picture.

“In the end I made a decision, not to be indifferent or accept the situation but to speak up and urge people to report the video,” Wany said.

The singer thanked her followers and those who flagged the clip as inappropriate to Twitter.

“I tell myself that I have covered my aurat but if there are immoral people in our society, I can’t do anything except report it,” she said.

On Friday, an unknown Twitter user uploaded a clip of a man pleasuring himself while looking at Wany’s photograph.

MStar reported that the “sex maniac” had similar clips featuring other women’s images which he had uploaded on Twitter.