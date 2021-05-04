South Korean actor Song Joong-ki apologises for placement of instant Chinese bibimbap in popular series Vincenzo

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has apologised for the use of instant Chinese bibimbap in one of Vincenzo's episodes. — Photo via Instagram/ hi_songjoongki

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Popular Korean TV series Vincenzo lead actor Song Joong-ki has apologised for the use of instant Chinese bibimbap in the eighth episode of the dark comedy that was aired on March 14.

In an interview with Korean media, Song said the cast should have paid more attention to the product placement.

“I thought that it could be a good thing for actors to be present to discuss such topics,” Koreaboo quoted the actor as saying.

Song believed that the controversy had upset many people.

“With that said, I feel that it is only right for me as the lead actor to apologise.”

Bibimbap is a popular Korean dish consisting of a bowl of warm white rice topped with seasoned vegetables and chilli pepper paste.

The scene was frowned upon by Korean viewers amid recent Chinese claims that some elements of Korean culture, including kimchi, originated from China.

Meanwhile, Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted Song as saying that as a result of the controversy, efforts were taken to improve the show’s quality.

The show took a week’s break early last month where the drama’s producers had stated that the hiatus was to improve the drama’s quality.