Oscar nominees in main categories

'Mank', about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, got 10 nods, including best picture, director David Fincher and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

HOLLYWOOD, April 25 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 93rd Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Mank leads the nominations with 10, followed by six movies that notched six nods each including Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Minari.

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best supporting actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Best international feature film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best animated feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best documentary feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah — Will Berson and Shaka King

Minari — Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman — Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal — Darius Marder and Abraham Marder

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Aaron Sorkin

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern

The Father — Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland — Chloe Zhao

One Night in Miami — Kemp Powers

The White Tiger — Ramin Bahrani

Films with five or more nominations

Mank — 10

The Father — 6

Judas and the Black Messiah — 6

Minari — 6

Nomadland — 6

Sound of Metal — 6

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — 6

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — 5

Promising Young Woman — 5 — AFP