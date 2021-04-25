Oscar nominees in main categories

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
HOLLYWOOD, April 25 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 93rd Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Mank leads the nominations with 10, followed by six movies that notched six nods each including Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Minari.
Best picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best supporting actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best supporting actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Best international feature film
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best animated feature
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best documentary feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best original screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah — Will Berson and Shaka King
Minari — Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman — Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal — Darius Marder and Abraham Marder
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Aaron Sorkin
Best adapted screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern
The Father — Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland — Chloe Zhao
One Night in Miami — Kemp Powers
The White Tiger — Ramin Bahrani
Films with five or more nominations
Mank — 10
The Father — 6
Judas and the Black Messiah — 6
Minari — 6
Nomadland — 6
Sound of Metal — 6
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — 6
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — 5
Promising Young Woman — 5 — AFP