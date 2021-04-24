Netflix is launching a reality TV programme featuring TikTok stars

Netflix has not yet unveiled the trailer for this new reality show. — ETX Studio pic

LOS ANGELES, Apr 24 — The stars of TikTok are coming soon to Netflix. The streaming platform has announced a new reality show with American influencers, all from the Hype House collective. For the moment, very little information has been shared by the American giant.

Announced via TikTok on April 22, the video presenting the new Netflix program featuring some of the platform’s most famous TikTokers has garnered over 2 million views. On Twitter, the reveal of this next-generation reality show featuring influencers Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright has been shared more than 21,000 times.

For the moment, the streaming platform has not yet revealed a launch date or an official title for this future show. Only the caption accompanying the publication on Twitter, which teases “Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see!”

The Hype House collective brings together some of the most popular influencers on TikTok. Transgender TikTok star Nikita Dragun has 13.5 million followers on her platform as does Kouvr Annon while Sienna Mae Gomez counts 15.1 million followers. Charli D’Amelio’s ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson aka lilhuddy can boast of being the most popular among this bunch with 30.5 million fans on his TikTok account. As for Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright, these influencers have 23.3 million, 8.1 million, 14.2 million and 8.2 million followers respectively. Between the eight of them, these influencers have accumulated nearly 126.4 million followers. A colossal number that is clearly appealing to Netflix, determined to take advantage of this craze by attracting this mainly young audience.

Founded in December 2019, the Hype House collective initially counted some of the biggest stars on the Chinese-owned app such as Addison Rae, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. — ETX Studio