KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Malaysian cinema in 2026 has seen releases across genres ranging from rempits, cyber thrillers, boxing dramas and traditional horror.

Despite ongoing conversations around certain films, most local titles continue to receive steady public support and achieve consistent commercial performance.

Tarung: Unforgiven has emerged as the biggest success so far, having already crossed RM20 million at the Malaysian box office since its nationwide release on May 7.

Now joining this wave are two films that premiered nationwide on May 28: The Furious: Pertaruhan Maruah and Polong.

The Furious, a boxing-driven family drama, has surpassed RM1 million in box office earnings, while horror thriller Polong has already reached RM5.5 million.

Both films continue to generate strong audience interest, with sustained turnout at screenings and promotional meet-and-greet events nationwide.

The Furious, directed by Heng Aik Siong, centres on two brothers who reunite after their family honour is tarnished when their late father’s name is publicly insulted, setting them on a tense journey driven by dignity, revenge and loyalty.

The film blends realistic boxing action with heartfelt family drama and emotionally charged storytelling, resulting in a grounded and intense sports narrative.

The cast is led by Zul Ariffin, Sky Iskandar, Ikmal Amry, Sandra Lim, Zamarul Hisham and Marisa Yasmin.

Meanwhile, Polong, directed by Zulkarnain Azhar, follows an ambitious journalist, Fatima, who unintentionally uncovers the dark past of Maria Hadi, a notorious female shaman who sought redemption near the end of her life.

Fatima’s search for the truth not only exposes long-buried crimes but also unleashes something far more dangerous — an entity once nurtured and controlled by Maria herself.

The cast features Mimi Lana, Fad Anuar, June Lojong, Namron, Nadiya Nisaa, Riezman Khuzaimi, Amir Nafis, Nesa Idrus and Elizad Sharifuddin.

Amid international releases, local cinema continues to hold its ground against films such as Karuppu (India) and the South Korean film Colony, which continues its run with over RM17 million at the box office.

At the same time, Hollywood titles such as The Mandalorian and Grogu and Backrooms are also generating buzz among nationwide audiences, but local productions continue to maintain their momentum.

More Malaysian films are set to hit cinemas as June begins, including 5 Bomoh, Kata Hati and Khadam.