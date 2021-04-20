Marvel releases teaser trailer for first Asian superhero film ‘Shang-Chi’ on lead actor Simu Liu’s birthday (VIDEO)

The 32-year-old Chinese-Canadian is the first Asian actor to lead a Marvel Studios film. ― Pictures via Marvel Studios, Instagram/Simu Liu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― Marvel Studios released the teaser trailer for its first Asian superhero film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings which coincided with the birthday of Canadian actor Simu Liu who plays the film’s title character.

Harbin-born Liu who is 32 this year couldn’t contain his excitement when he took to Twitter to share the news.

“This is the best birthday ever,” he wrote, punctuating his tweet with lots of exclamation marks and random alphabets to capture his joy.

Marvel Studios had earlier wished the actor, writer, and stuntman ‘Happy Birthday’ in a tweet announcing the new teaser trailer for the anticipated film.

A former Deloitte accountant who was laid off, Liu is poised to become the first Asian actor to lead a Marvel Studios film.

Moments before receiving his ultimate birthday present, Liu shared with fans the teaser poster for the film on Twitter.

“Whoever said that you could only receive presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your very first look at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!!” he said.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers, the film will open in cinemas on September 2.