Malaysian actor Mustaqim Bahadon fined RM1,000 for removing face mask to vape in public area

Malaysian actor Mustaqim Bahadon (left) has been compounded with RM1,000 for removing his face mask to smoke on Sunday. — Photo via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Malaysian actor Mustaqim Bahadon has been slapped with a RM1,000 fine for not wearing a face mask while in a public area.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old said he was vaping outside his shop in the Sunday incident.

“I was just two steps outside of my shop to vape and got slapped with RM1,000. How do we ‘smoke’ with the face mask on?” he wrote, reminding his followers not to remove their face mask even for a while.

Speaking to Malay portal mStar, the Cinta Sekali Lagi actor said at the time of the incident, he was alone at the parking area outside his barber shop in Wangsa Maju.

“At that time, I asked my staff to cut my hair and while waiting for him to get ready, I decided to step out to vape, just right in front of my shop.”

“Not even a minute later, I was approached by the authorities and they said I contravened the SOP for not wearing a face mask. They then proceeded to issue me RM1,000 compound,” he said.

He added that thought he could remove the face mask for a while but now he knew it was an offence to do so.

Despite being compounded, Mustaqim admitted it was his mistake for not following the authorities ruling.

“I apologise, I admit I was wrong for removing the face mask even for a while. I did not think much of it and thought I was following the SOP.”

“I take it with an open heart as it was my mistake for removing the face mask although there was no one beside me. I do not blame the authorities but myself,” he said.