Hong Kong comedian Stephen Chow faces RM37m suit from ex-girlfriend

Funnyman Stephen Chow is not laughing now as he faces RM37 million suit from his ex-girlfriend. ― Picture via Instagram/stephenchow622

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 ― Hong Kong comedian Stephen Chow has been slapped with a HK$70 million (RM37,442,181.88) suit by his ex-girlfriend Alice Yu.

The suit is for failing to pay commission due to her from the sale of their luxury home and will be heard in court next month.

Entertainment portal Jayne Stars reported that Yu claimed she only received HK$10 million (RM5,349,368.21) from Chow which was referred by the King of Comedy as “gratuitous payment”.

According to the portal, Yu had acted as Chow's financial consultant and helped him to make profits through real estate investments when they were a couple and Chow would pay her salary every month.

They also had an oral agreement that Chow would pay Yu a 10 per cent bonus from the after-tax profits made in successful investments.

Aside from the suit, Chow was also said to be under pressure from investors of his film production company.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the cinema release of Chow's The Mermaid II has been postponed indefinitely,” according to the portal.

Word is going around that the investors are demanding at least HK$200 million (RM106,988,690.88) from money lost due to the postponed release.

“According to a report, an investor bought HK$1.3 billion (RM695,445,355.02) shares in Chow's film production studio Star Overseas Ltd., and signed a contract which specified that the company has to earn at least HK$1 billion (RM534,957,965.40) in four years.”

However, Star Overseas has yet to meet any goals set in the contract in the past three years, earning only HK$600 million (RM320,970,301.56) in total.