Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann nominated for Best Actress at International Emmy Awards (VIDEO)

The Johor-born actress was nominated for playing a single mother with an autistic son in the HBO Asia Originals ‘Invisible Stories’. — Picture courtesy of HBO Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann has snagged a Best Actress nomination at the upcoming 2020 International Emmy Awards.

Johor-born and Singapore-based Yeo was nominated for her role in the HBO Asia original miniseries Invisible Stories where she plays Lian, a burnt-out and financially drained single mother struggling to cope with her autistic 19-year-old son.

Not to be confused with the recently concluded Primetime Emmy Awards, the International Emmy Awards recognises the best television programmes initially produced and aired outside the US.

The six-part miniseries is set in a fictional neighbourhood housing estate in multicultural Singapore and shines a light on untold stories from the heartlands.

Filmed entirely in Singapore, the HBO Asia Original production is created by Singaporean Ler Jiyuan with a team of local writers and produced by Singapore-based production house Birdmandog.

Select episodes from the series were also featured at the 2019 Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and the Singapore International Film Festival.

Yeo is up against three other international actresses — Germany’s Emma Bading, Brazil’s Andrea Beltrao and Britain’s Glenda Jackson — for the Best Performance by an Actress category.

The 43-year-old is the recipient of two Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-language equivalent of the Oscars, for the critically acclaimed films Wet Season and Ilo Ilo.

The nominees for the 2020 International Emmy Awards were announced in New York on September 24 by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Winners will be announced on Monday, November 23 in New York City.