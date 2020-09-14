Late singer Sandra Dianne’s mother hits back after unkind comment made over daughter’s tragic death

Late singer Sandra Dianne's mother has criticised a social media user for posting an unkind comment about her daughter's death. — Picture via instagram/sandradianneofficial

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — Sabahan singer Sandra Dianne’s tragic death last Friday has made headlines all over social media.

Sandra, whose real name is Alessandra Dianne Ampuria and was a participant of reality talent show Big Stage, died at Putrajaya Hospital after being involved in an accident along the North-South Expressway Central Link.

Her tragic death, however, sparked unkind comments from a social media user that caught the attention of the late singer’s mother, Nur Syakinah Abdullah.

A mean comment posted by a social media user that had sparked criticisms from many social media users including the late singer's mother. — Screengrab via Facebook/WanyHasrita

According to Nur Syakinah, the user said that Sandra died just like the Malay idiom mati katak which is to die in an unworthy manner.

Nur Syakinah who was overwhelmed with grief told MyMetro news portal that the user should not have made such comments amid such difficult and grieving times.

“The comment that the user said really shattered me saying that Sandra died in a very unworthy way.

“However, just to let you know that my daughter died in the most tragic way possible — she was crying till her last breath.

“And please be careful with your words as we (family) are going through a period of grief and loss.”

Actress Elly Mazlien and Big Stage’s host Alif Satar also advised social media users to not spread negativity especially to the family of the late Sandra Dianne, as reported by Astro Awani.

Many social media users have also voiced their opinions saying that it was unfair for people to post harsh comments without thinking about what Sandra’s family has to go through.

A Twitter hashtag christened #SandraDalamKenangan was also created by her fans on Twitter to remember the late singer.