Amazon and Disney are both at work on musicals

‘Hamilton’ airs on the Disney+ streaming platform. — Picture courtesy of Disney+

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — From Broadway to Shakespeare, the current trend for musicals is drawing in the big studios. Amazon and Disney have already on board two different projects, one inspired by Macbeth and the other an adaptation of a Broadway hit.

Hamilton was a sensational hit for Disney+ in the beginning of July. Since then, studios seem to be accumulating musical projects.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is now adapting Once On This Island, which ran on Broadway in 1990.

The streaming platform has also signed Marc Platt, the producer behind some of Broadway’s biggest hits, including Wicked and La La Land, to the project.

While Hamilton was a recording of the stage production, Once On This Island is expected to be a more traditional live-action adaptation, hints The Hollywood Reporter. The story is based on a young girl who falls in love with an aristocrat, defying social norms, in the Antilles, while the gods of the island bet among themselves to see which is stronger, love or death. No filming dates have been released for the moment.

Amazon is following the musical trend as well with a musical based on William Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth, in which Macbeth and his wife murder the Scottish king to take over the kingdom, but must then deal with the corrosive psychological effects of ambition and violence.

The plot of Amazon’s as-yet-untitled project is reportedly centreed on a teenaged girl who is forced to examine her ethics when confronted with the consequences of her ambition.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, SJ Inwards will write the screenplay and John McPhail will direct the feature, which seems to be directed at a younger public. Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum will co-produce alongside Scooter Braun. — AFP-Relaxnews