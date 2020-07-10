Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow shares insights on latest single 'Kuasa' and making way abroad with Def Jam South East Asia (VIDEO)

oe Flizzow's ‘Kuasa’ was released last Friday and will be part of his upcoming album due in October. ― Picture courtesy of Joe Flizzow

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― Award-winning hip hop artist Joe Flizzow shared a more serious side of him, offering an insight of his thoughts in his latest single Kuasa.

The song which features Anugerah Juara Lagu 23 winner, Azlan & The Typewriter, was written in just a day.

According to Joe, he wrote the lyrics for Kuasa on April 28 back in 2018 and the process of completing the song was just a day’s work.

Completing the music video and tightening the concept however took a little bit more time.

Initially, the demo for the song was a result of a collaboration between Joe and his producer, ALYPH, who has worked with him on his last single Sampai Jadi which was released in 2018.

Both however agreed that the song needed more dynamics to it and the chorus needed to be built up and end on a high note, hence the addition of Azlan.

While the song sounds loaded with messages and advice, Joe said it was never his intention to preach and that song was meant as a self-reminder.

“In all honesty, I never approach a song with the intention of being preachy or trying to be some extra-woke person.

“I’m not trying to stand on a high horse and lecture people, but for me this is like a voice saying that, look, this is what’s right and this is how it should be, so this is kind of a reminder to myself,” Joe told Malay Mail.

Joe also addressed his thoughts on the media landscape nowadays.

“I also feel like I want to address the fact that, especially with social media and everything, you know it’s easy for us to just believe everything we hear on the news.

“For this generation the news is the truth and then you regurgitate without even blinking an eye, whereas investigative reporting is being rubbished as conspiracy theories and i don’t believe in theories.”

Joe further explained that with both his parents from the media, and his own first job itself being a reporter, he wanted to urge his listeners to always dig out the truth and ask questions.

“I’m just trying to depict our surroundings and I’m just a social commentator and this is my observation of things.”

'Kuasa' was written in just one day. ― Picture courtesy of Joe Flizzow

Talking about his more material coming from him, Joe said that he will be dropping a 15-track album sometime in October, with Kuasa being one of the songs included.

He admitted that he was under pressure to release the album but he took his time as he wanted to maintain the quality of the album.

“I feel like albums are important for every artist.

“It represents your work and it also shows the many sides of an artist like in Kuasa.

“Another reason I wrote Kuasa is because, people always said that Joe Flizzow is not the type of rapper that writes like that and I’m like, has it ever occurred to everyone that I don’t want to write like that.”

Currently Def Jam Southeast Asia managing director, he voiced his belief in artists in the stable like SonaOne, saying they possessed international calibre and were ready to make an impact.

“For instance Sona has been touring with me, we’ve already done shows in Europe, in Australia and Japan, so it’s not to say whether we’re ready, it’s a matter of ‘when’.”

Joe admitted that they were lucky because they didn’t have to start from scratch with Def Jam because the foundation of the label was laid long time ago with top names signing under the label such as Jay Z, Rihanna and LL Cool J.

We were also lucky to gather all of our artists from Kartel and we were able to sign established acts and seasoned performers,” he said adding that there were also promising newcomers like Fariz Jabba and Yung Raja.

Joe admitted that it’s easier for them to break into the US and UK, as opposed to neighbouring countries which provided a greater challenge.

“I would say it is easier to break into the US and UK.”

The downside however is that, “let’s be real, you need to have a budget, the right engine behind you and you should be good to go.”

Joe Flizzow is confident that the crew are ready to make an impact on an international level. ― Picture courtesy of Joe Flizzow

Def Jam South East Asia are determined to make it, with confidence in the South East Asian hip hop community which had already build an ecosystem over the last 15 years.

“We’ve been doing tours on the underground circuit, on the club circuit for 10 years already but on a small scale.

“But whether or not we can break just beyond the niche hip hop community, where we can be the mass, that’s the challenge.”

For Joe, another way of them breaking into different markets is by doing collaborations and tours but unfortunately due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they have no other choice but to put their plans on hold.

“The pandemic really did have an effect on our tours but I think it was a good reset button.

“It’s like a wakeup call also, it allows you to really re-evaluate what’s important in life.”

Joe Flizzow’s Kuasa which was released last Friday is now available on all streaming platforms.