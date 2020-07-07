TGV Cinemas to give free movie ticket to Covid-19 frontliners as token of appreciation

As a token of appreciation, TGV Cinemas is hosting a free movie for the frontliners who fought hard in the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Picture via Instagram/wirehon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― As a token of appreciation for the frontliners in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, cinema operator TGV Cinemas will be hosting a free movie for them from this week.

Valid for seven days from Thursday (July 9) to July 15, eight cinemas under the operator will be participating in the campaign.

In a statement, the operator said medical and law enforcement frontliners can redeem their free ticket from TGV Dpulze, TGV Permaisuri Imperial City Mall Miri, TGV Setiawalk and TGV Sunway Putra.

The offer is also available at TGV Sunway Pyramid, TGV Sunway Velocity, TGV Vivacity Megamall and TGV Wangsa Walk.

“This offer will be open to all the medical and law enforcement frontliners who were essential during the outbreak of Covid-19 namely doctors, nurses, military, and police officers.”

“They will be required to be present at the ticket counter for redemption and each of them will be eligible for one free Classic hall movie ticket only throughout the campaign period at any of the participating locations,” the company said, adding that redemption is subject to showtime and seat availability.

Eligible frontliners would need to present their work ID to qualify.

TGV Cinemas chief executive officer Yeoh Oon Lai said:

“This campaign serves as a small tribute to express our collective thanks to the unsung heroes, who have kept us safe and indirectly made reliving magical movie moments on the big screen possible again.”

It also announced new opening hours for its 36 cinemas nationwide.

From Mondays to Thursdays, it would be from 2pm to 11pm, Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays from noon to midnight while on Sundays and public holidays, it will be from 11am to midnight.

For details, visit https://www.tgv.com.my/promotions/tgv-frontliners-appreciation-giveaway.