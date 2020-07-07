Singer Jaclyn Victor finds happiness with new partner seven months after divorce

Victor said her new partner is a good man who loves and accepts her for who she is. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, July 7 — Love is in the air for Malaysian Idol winner Jaclyn Victor.

The singer was all smiles at a press conference for her restaurant B.A.T.S in Bangsar yesterday where she revealed that she has met a special someone.

Victor, 41, remained coy about his name and profession but said her new beau is a good man who is great with her kids, Jonah Joshiah and Molly Marguerite Rivera.

“Moving on (on from my divorce) meant my children became my main focus and my everything.

“I never thought I would be able to meet somebody who would accept me for who I am and my children as well, but I did meet somebody.

“I’m very blessed because he’s a good person and he looks after my kids as if they are his own,” said Victor.

She added that the relationship is in early days yet but her partner is already adored by her son and daughter, who even call him “Papa.”

One of the reasons Victor ended up becoming close to her new man was because he had no idea of her star-studded status in Malaysia.

Their connection developed at a natural pace and Victor said she appreciated that her partner takes the relationship just as seriously as she does.

“Sometimes you meet someone who you feel like you’ve already known for a long time.

“I never planned on meeting someone and I never went out to find a partner.

“When you try too hard, you might end up with someone who you’re not well-matched with.”

Victor officially parted ways with her ex-husband Shawn Rivera in January 2020 after a year of living apart.

Rivera wrote on Facebook that the couple made the difficult decision with their children’s emotional well-being as a priority.

On the music side, Victor is currently working on a new single composed and written by Aubrey Suwito with lyrics penned by Victor and Ad Samad.

She did not confirm an official release date but it will be her first single since Keep Flying, a 2019 collaboration track with Sasi The Don, Caprice, and Alvin Chong for Malaysia Airlines.



