Asian Television Awards to hold its 25th edition in Cambodia

Artists from Asian countries at the 23rd Asia Television Awards at Kuching Borneo Convention Centre (BCCK) January 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Asian Television Awards (ATA) event, known for valuing remarkable talents in media and entertainment in the region, will hold its 25th edition in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from January 15 to 17, next year.

ATA in a statement today said it received numerous entries from more than 100 broadcasters across India, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia.

“In the last edition, Malaysia clinched two awards, (which were) Best Branded Marketing Content by Fox Sports for ‘Mitsubishi Artventure With National Geographic’ and Best Pre-School Programme by Measat Broadcast Network System and DD Animation Studio for ‘Didi and Friends’,” the statement said.

The awards festival will kick off with the presentation of 35 awards in the technical and programming categories on day one and 16 entertainment and performance contribution awards on day two.

It will be televised live to 500 million homes across a network of regional broadcasters along with the airing of the public concert on day three. The shows will also be available live on the official Facebook. — Bernama