Malaysian actress Emelda Rosmila sues entrepreneur Zarina Anjoulie for RM1m in ongoing feud

Emelda Rosmila (right) is now seeking over RM1 million in general damages against Zarina Anjoulie who claimed the actress defamed her on Facebook. — Pictures from Instagram/Emelda Rosmila, Zarina Anjoulie

PETALING JAYA, June 24 — The feud between controversy-plagued celebrity Zarina Anjoulie and actress Emelda Rosmila is showing no signs of stopping.

Emelda is now demanding over RM1 million in general damages against Zarina who claimed she had openly defamed her on Facebook via a video.

On top of that, Emelda is also seeking compensation for aggravated and exemplary damages as well as an injunction order to prevent Zarina or her agents from reproducing the slanderous statements, mStar reported.

Additionally, Emelda, who is the wife of actor Adlin Aman Ramlee wants a public apology from Zarina to be published in print media as well as her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Zarina’s lawyers received Emelda’s suit and counterclaim on June 9.

Through an official media statement, Emelda’s legal representatives from The Law Chambers of Fauzi & Nasser filed a statement of defence against Zarina’s writ of summons and statement of claim.

The defence statement denies Emelda’s involvement in issuing slanderous statements against Zarina made in a Telegram group named “Covid-19 Persatuan Seniman”.

Emelda also denied that her Instagram entries towards Zarina were slanderous.

In April, Zarina issued a media statement stating she would be taking legal action against fellow Amyza Aznan and Emelda after they failed to respond to her RM4 million demand for compensation on grounds that the women tarnished her reputation on social media.