'Solo: A Star Wars Story' was not well received upon release but has found its fandom since. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 27 — It wasn't just Episode IV that celebrated a Star Wars birthday on May 25.

On the occasion of May 25, the entire Star Wars franchise celebrated its 42nd anniversary.

But 1977’s iconic Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope wasn’t necessarily fans’ sole focus over the weekend; 2016’s less well received prequel, Solo: A Star Wars Story, marked two years since its debut on the very same day.

That’s where the MakeSolo2Happen hashtag comes in.

Solo doesn't deserve all the hate it gets. #MakeSolo2Happen

Partway through production, the project transitioned from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller of The Lego Movie and the Jump Street remakes to Ron Howard of A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code.

Upon release, it was the sixth most-expensive film ever made (Avengers: Endgame has since knocked it down to seventh), with a production budget of around US$275 million.

#MakeSolo2Happen We need mor Qi'ra!!

Once box office returns came in, it emerged as the Star Wars franchise’s worst-performing entry, making US$393 million. With marketing spends taken into account, Solo was considered a flop.

Yet the franchise prequel set itself up for continuation, thanks in part to a surprise and largely unresolved appearance for legacy character Darth Maul.

Just a reminder of some of the awesome characters that Solo introduced in to Star Wars! 👀#StarWars #MakeSolo2Happen

Just as importantly, the film has accumulated a fresh cohort of appreciative fans since arriving on streaming services in early 2019.

The #MakeSolo2Happen group of fans is filled with positivity. I've tweeted that a Solo sequel movie is unlikely and was not attacked by mobs calling me names. While Star Wars fandom has its toxic pockets, the people in this movement are what I love about Star Wars fandom. ❤️

Even so, as recently as March, the movie’s co-writer Jon Kasdan cautioned that a sequel would be unlikely, even if only for scheduling reasons. — AFP-Relaxnews