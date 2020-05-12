Sam Smith and Gwen Stefani to perform for 'Red Nose Day Special'

Gwen Stefani (left) and Sam Smith (right) wil perform for the sixth annual 'Red Nose Day Special.' ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 12 ― The sixth edition of “Red Nose Day Special” will be broadcast on NBC on Thursday, May 21 at 9pm EST.

The two-hour benefit will feature musical performances by Sam Smith, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, James Taylor, OneRepublic, Ellie Goulding, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Meghan Trainor as well as the Tina: the Tina Turner Musical star Adrienne Warren.

Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, Bryan Cranston, Mario Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia and Noah Jupe will also make appearances throughout the sixth “Red Nose Day Special.”

Additionally, the TV event will include inspiring short films that show how donations to Red Nose Day are used in the United States and in some of the poorest communities across Latin America, Africa and Asia.

Red Nose Day was launched in 2015 by Love Actually and Yesterday filmmaker Richard Curtis in an effort to “end child poverty by funding programs that keep children safe, healthy, and educated.”

The campaign has since raised over US$200 million (RM870 million), while positively impacting over 25 million children in America and across the world.

“I've realized that in life, you dream you're going to go up the whole staircase, but you end up climbing a stair. With Red Nose Day, our aim is to end child poverty. You have to contrast the size of the task with the extraordinary amount that you can achieve with small things,” Curtis once said of Red Nose Day to Entrepreneur.

As millions of people are remaining at home in reaction to the global Covid-19 crisis, Red Nose Day's iconic Red Noses will not be sold in Walgreens stores across the United States.

Instead, Red Nose Day and Walgreens teamed up to create digital versions of the signature Red Noses as a filter on Facebook and Instagram, and a lens on Snapchat.

Supporters can go to NosesOn.com to donate and unlock their own digital Red Nose, while also sharing their #NosesOn selfies on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram to encourage others to donate. ― AFP-Relaxnews