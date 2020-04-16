‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’: Season seven will release at the end of May

‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ will come to a conclusion on May 27 on ABC. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Television

LOS ANGELES, April 16 — Close to a year after the end of season six, which finished on August 2, 2019, ABC has now announced the release date for 13 new episodes of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

The end is in sight for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD The series’ seventh and final season is set to air on ABC in the US from May 27.

Launched in the fall of 2013, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is derived from the Avengers, which makes it part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, it is based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and focuses on the trials and tribulations of Agent Phil Coulson played by Clark Gregg, a character known to audiences for his appearances in Iron Man, Thor, Avengers and Captain Marvel.

Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward also feature in the cast.

News that the show will come to a conclusion has not come as a surprise. Producers of the series were obliged to cut costs to secure financing for its sixth season, and the spy and superhero saga has never enjoyed massive audiences on ABC. Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will come to an end after seven years on the air. — AFP-Relaxnews