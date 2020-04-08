Release of the 11th season of 'Archer' postponed

Launched on FX in 2009, the series 'Archer' was switched to FXX for its eighth season and also made available on Netflix. — Picture courtesy of Netflix UK & Ireland/YouTube via AFP

LOS ANGELES, April 8 — Following in the footsteps of The Walking Dead: The World Beyond on AMC and The Undoing on HBO, the launch of the 11th season of the FXX satirical series has been postponed. Information as to a new release date has yet to be disclosed.

Fans of the animation series, who were looking forward to its 11th season, will have to wait. The animated series Archer will finally not be back on May 6 as planned. Producers of the satirical comedy had to postpone the launch of the new episodes in response to the health crisis, which is increasingly disrupting schedules in the world of entertainment.

As it stands, the American television channel FXX, which broadcasts the series, has yet to announce a new date for the latest offering.

“Due to production challenges and scheduling issues, season 11 of FXX's Emmy award winning animated comedy series Archer will no longer premiere on May 6th,” FX Networks announced in a statement. “FX will shift the premiere date to later this year,” the broadcaster added.

Like many animated series, production of Archer had continued despite lockdown measures, however other issues caused by remote working have now made it impossible to launch the new season as scheduled in early May, reports Deadline.

The animated series Archer will now join Fargo, another FX group series, which has also postponed the release of its fourth season originally scheduled for April 19. However, unlike Archer, the crime drama series Fargo has yet to finish shooting.

Launched in 2009, Archer tells of the adventures of Sterling Archer, the head of a dysfunctional intelligence agency. The three most recent seasons have recounted the dreams of this main character while he has been plunged in a coma.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry has been forced to suspend production of large numbers of series in order to stem the spread of the virus.

This has in turn disrupted TV schedules, which have increasingly been marked by postponements and cancellations for episodes, notably for such series as The Walking Dead, Supernatural and Billions. — AFP-Relaxnews