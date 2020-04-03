French Montana, Lil Nas X, and Adam Devine among stars tricked by Chance The Rapper in his new show (VIDEO)

A screenshot of the new version of the hidden-camera show ‘Punk'd’.

LOS ANGELES, April 3 ― With a few days left to run before its launch, streaming platform Quibi has presented a trailer for the latest version of the hidden-camera reality TV show made popular by MTV in the noughties. The exact date for the release of the show has yet to be revealed, however, it is known that subscribers to the new streaming service who sign up before April 6 will benefit from three extra episodes.

Quibi took advantage of April 1, a day dedicated to practical jokes of all kinds, to unveil a trailer for the new version of the hidden-camera show Punk'd. The list of stars who have been targeted by the one-time MTV show presented by American celebrity Chance The Rapper, which has now been revamped for the new streaming platform co-founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, has also been announced.

Lil Nas X, Adam Devine, Migos, French Montana, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, Ty Dolla $ign, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Liza Koshy will be joining Megan Thee Stallion, who was already announced as one of the celebrity victims of the elaborate tricks devised by the team at Punk'd.

Chance The Rapper will be both the executive producer and the main host of the new version of Punk'd, which was previously presented by Ashton Kutcher. The show will also be co-hosted by the star of the TV reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick.

For the moment, Quibi has yet to announce the exact release date for the show on its platform, which itself is scheduled to launch on Monday, April 6. On that subject, those who are eager to try out the new Quibi service can sign up to avail of a free 90-day trial before April 30. The platform has also pledged to offer three bonus episodes of Punk'd to those who register on Quibi.com before April 6. ― AFP-Relaxnews