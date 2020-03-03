Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents ‘power and poetry’ with works of Beethoven and Bartók

Acclaimed Russian pianist Mikhail Pletnev will perform at DFP this Saturday. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysia Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to once again enthral the audience with works by two distinguished classical music composers, Ludwig van Beethoven and Béla Bartók, this Saturday at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Beethoven’s brilliant Overture to Fidelio, which premiered in Vienna in 1805, opens the concert.

This will be followed by Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, a work premiered in Vienna in 1803.

Its opening orchestral passage is outstanding for its sense of reserved power, revealing a work full of stormy emotions and poetic lyricism.

The ‘Power and Poetry’ concert will feature works by distinguished classical music composers, Ludwig van Beethoven and Béla Bartók. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysia Philharmonic Orchestra

The MPO will perform the concerto with Russian pianist Mikhail Pletnev.

Renowned for his amazing technique and enriched musicality, Pletnev has performed with numerous prominent orchestras such as the Cleveland and Czech Philharmonics, and the San Francisco and Bavarian Radio Symphonies.

He has also collaborated with famous conductors such as Vladimir Ashkenazy, Valery Gergiev and Leonard Slatkin.

Internationally renowned Fabio Mechetti will lead the MPO this Saturday. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysia Philharmonic Orchestra

The MPO will close the concert with Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra.

This work has every member of the orchestra act as a soloist at one point or another, thus making it truly a “Concerto for Orchestra”.

The concerto became one of the most popular showpieces of the orchestral repertory in the 20th century and had its triumphant premiere in Boston in 1944.

The MPO will be led by the internationally acclaimed Fabio Mechetti who returns to DFP stage after his last performance in 2015.

He has performed with many renowned orchestras such as the Auckland Philharmonia, the BBC Scottish and Quebec Symphonies as well as numerous orchestras throughout the US.

Catch the exciting concert with the MPO on March 7 at 8.30pm.

For more info and ticket rates, surf over here.