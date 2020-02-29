Lady Gaga treats fans to new video for ‘Stupid Love’ (VIDEO)

After much teasing, Lady Gaga unveiled the music video for 'Stupid Love.' — Screengrab from Lady Gaga / Youtube.com

LOS ANGELES, Feb 29 — As promised earlier this week, Gaga dropped her first solo single in three years this Friday, February 28.

The dance-pop tune Stupid Love arrived alongside an accompanying visual that was shot entirely with an iPhone 11 Pro by Australian filmmaker Daniel Askill.

Gaga portrays a pink-haired extraterrestrial creature in the colorful video, engaging in a dance battle with different tribes of aliens to establish a more peaceful world order.

“Now, it’s time to free me from the chain/ I gotta find that peace, is it too late or/ Could this love protect me from the pain?/ I would battle for you,” she sings in her comeback solo single, which was produced by BloodPop and Tchami.

Ahead of its official release, Stupid Love leaked online and went momentarily viral on Twitter last January.

Gaga, who first addressed the controversy on Twitter, recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she was not too bothered by the leak.

“These records got passed around to so many different people. There were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give to the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me,” she explained.

Stupid Love will likely be the lead single of Gaga’s much-anticipated sixth studio album, which is believed to be titled Chromatica.

Sophie and Boys Noize have been tied to the forthcoming full-length, while Gaga’s frequent collaborator DJ White Shadow revealed earlier this February that he was not involved in the project.

Details about the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Joanne are still scarce, as the award-winning vocalist still has to announce a release date for her new studio opus.

“I want people to dance and feel happy. I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear... into music that I believe to be so fun and energetically really pure,” Gaga told Lowe, adding that she felt “miserable, sad, depressed” and “cried constantly” while recording the album.

While her new opus is still on its way, the pop star is set to portray Patricia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film about the murder of Guccio Gucci’s grandson Maurizio Gucci.

In the meantime, discover the new music video for Stupid Love. — AFP-Relaxnews