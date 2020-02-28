BTS member Suga donates RM300,000 to Covid-19-stricken hometown of Daegu

Despite being busy with promoting the new BTS album, member Suga took time out to offer financial support to his hometown of Daegu. — Picture via Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — A member of popular K-Pop boyband BTS in rapper Suga showed his philanthropic side yesterday when he chipped in KRW 1 million (RM346,965) for Covid-19 relief efforts in his birth city of Daegu in South Korea.

Korean daily Kyongbuk Maeil Shinmun reported that Suga donated to the National Disaster Relief Association to aid the purchase of medical supplies and protective gear.

“I’d like to help my hometown, even if it’s just a small contribution,” the 26-year-old was quoted as saying.

BTS had announced the cancellation of a major four-day tour in Seoul this morning as South Korea continues to grapple with the Covid-19 epidemic.

The concerts were originally scheduled to take place on April 11-12 and April 18-19 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

In a statement posted on the band’s official fan portal WeVerse, management label Big Hit Entertainment cited the “unpredictable” nature of the virus as one of the key reasons for axing the shows.

South Korea currently has 2,022 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the highest in the world outside China, with over 90 per cent of new infections linked to the city of Daegu.