Will there be a new Adele album in September?

LONDON, Feb 19 — The British artist with the big voice may be planning a comeback this fall with an all-new album, if a widely shared video on social networks is to be believed.

Almost five years after the release of her most recent opus 25, which featured the very sorrowful Hello, Adele may be planning to step back into the limelight this year. There is no smoke without fire, and her manager has reportedly said that that a new album has been planned for 2020. Now NME.com is claiming that the artist herself confirmed that a record is in the works. The singer of When We Were Young apparently said “expect my album in September”, while giving an impromptu performance at a friend’s wedding in Italy.

The musician sang her hit song Rolling in the Deep:

Last May, on the occasion of her 31st birthday, Adele humorously suggested that her next album would be a “drum and bass” called “30”. Regardless of the likelihood of that, we can at least be certain that her next disk will follow on from 25, which was released in 2015, 21 in 2011 and 19 in 2008.

Over the years, Adele has been nominated for 18 Grammy Awards, of which she has won 15. — AFP-Relaxnews