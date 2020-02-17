Cosmetics tycoon Vida warns singer Aishah to stay out of her catfight with Azwan Ali

Vida (left) took offence after Aishah uploaded a vague post that implied the Qu Puteh founder was getting what she deserved in her fight with Azwan. — Pictures from Instagram/datoserivida and Instagram/aishahjmm

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 — Beauty entrepreneur Datuk Seri Vida has slammed veteran singer Aishah for allegedly making fun of her legal battle with TV host Azwan Ali.

In a scathing Instagram post, Vida typed out a furious caption lambasting the Janji Manismu singer for taking a jab at her.

“Do not compare your case with my case (involving Azwan).

“I stayed silent before this because I wanted to make sure you got what you wanted.

“No sponsor in this world will allow you to hand-pick what I gave you,” wrote Vida, referring to the time she footed the bill for RM80,000 worth of jewels chosen by Aishah in July 2019.

The lavish present was an attempt to end a year-long controversy in which Aishah accused the Qu Puteh founder of gifting her with fake diamonds as part of her prize for the singing competition Gegar Vaganza.

Malaysia Gazette also quoted Vida labelling Aishah as “attention-seeking” after the singer uploaded an Instagram post on February 12 that appeared to poke fun at Vida’s ongoing defamation lawsuit against Azwan.

“That’s how it feels to be hurt and played when someone makes light of their apology to you.

“You feel slighted, don’t you? It eats you up, doesn’t it?” wrote Aishah.

Despite receiving compensation last year, Aishah was left feeling bitter after a video of Vida feeding her son a deep-fried snack stuffed with the jewels that were meant for her made the rounds online.

Vida has since been entangled in a public dispute with Azwan after he uploaded several profanity-laden Twitter posts earlier this month that took aim at her failed marriages and deceased sons.

The flamboyant TV personality eventually apologised for his actions but it wasn’t enough to stop Vida from filing a defamation lawsuit against him.