Barely a year into marriage, preacher PU Abu's new wife confirms divorce but he says no such thing

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 ― The marriage between cosmetics entrepreneur Nurhannah Azra Mohd Zakir to preacher PU Abu Sufyan will end soon.

Nurhannah, also known as Hana, told Malay portal mStar that she had made up her mind to separate from Abu, whose real name is Muhd Abu Sufyan Mohd Mokhtar Rozaidi.

“We have separated and are now focusing on the divorce case in court. Whatever happens in our marriage I cannot share. Let bygones be bygones. It is enough that only my family and I know,” mStar quoted Hana, who had accused Abu of cheating on her last month, as saying.

She was asked to elaborate on her Instastory where she shared she and Abu had gone their separate ways.

Hana said the decision to divorce was made after both parties discussed the matter.

Speaking to Harian Metro, Hana said her marriage with Abu had gotten to the point of no return.

“Our fate was not long as we lacked understanding,” said Hana, who is now in confinement after delivering a baby boy on February 1.

Hana, who married Abu in May last year, said she was waiting for a date from court for the divorce procedure.

On criticism from internet users that her marriage problems with Abu was due to her marrying the preacher who left his ex-spouse Ain Afini Latif while she was seven months pregnant, Hana said she was not bothered over what people said anymore.

“It is undeniable that many had said this before but let them be as they are not in my position. They do not know what I have been through,” she said, adding that she did not feel slighted over the comments.

When contacted by Harian Metro, Abu maintained that he was still married to Hana.

“Please pray for us. This is a test from Allah for me. I need to be strong and have patience. In any household there are bound to have such tests. I am not exempted,” he said.

Ain had previously revealed that she was divorced by Abu after refusing his request to marry another after just two months of tying the knot.