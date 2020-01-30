Perlis Mufti to make theatre debut in upcoming horror-comedy play on corruption

Asri is drawn to the word corruption in the production’s title. — Picture from Instagram/Dr Maza

PETALING JAYA, Jan 30 — Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainal Abidin can now add “actor” to his resume.

Asri who is known by many as Dr Maza, will make his theatre debut at Istana Budaya in an upcoming performance titled Korupsi Dewan Semandung.

The Salafi preacher who has been the Mufti of Perlis since February 2015 told Malay publication Harian Metro he agreed to be part of the performance because he was interested in the material.

“I don’t know the extent of my role in this theatre production but I must contribute something to the performing arts but not to the point of becoming an actor,” he clarified.

“I won’t deny that prior to this, I have been offered roles but didn’t think they were suitable.

“For this performance, I don’t know the storyline yet, I was drawn to the word corruption.

Asri added that it was a subject he felt he could handle and said it was a topic he often talks about.

“I just don’t know corruption in what context because the word has a wide interpretation,” Asri said during a press conference yesterday.

The theatre production will be directed by Khir Rahman and produced by Ogy Ventures & Network Sdn Bhd which is owned by veteran actress Ogy Ahmad Daud.

According to Asri, he had no challenges for his character since the role he had to play was his own.

“I was told to be myself. Which means my usual day job that involves providing perspectives.

“If there’s a good message to deliver to the masses, then it’s a good commitment.

“This is a new experience to be working with artistes,” said Asri.

Among the cast set to star in the upcoming production include Vicha, Tauke, Abam Bocey, Mark Adam, Joey Daud, Azrul Chemat, Tapai and Chiwan and newcomer Hanna Halim.

The horror-comedy stage production will run for three days beginning February 28.

