Singer Sufian Suhaimi says he doesn’t mind going on Tinder to search for love (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — After a very public breakup with ex-fiancee Elfira Loy in 2018, Sufian Suhaimi is determined to find love, even it means signing up for Tinder.

On Twitter, the 28-year-old singer said in a tweet that he would not hesitate to use the popular dating service to meet his life partner.

“I’ll have to go on Tinder then,” Sufian wrote.

The singer wrote the tweet on Sunday in response to an Instagram filter that posed the question of “When are you going to find a girlfriend or boyfriend?”

The singer then received a much-dreaded answer: “You will die alone.”

The Di Matamu singer’s tweet received 14,000 likes and 7,000 retweets from his 82,200 followers.

On top of being entertained by Sufian’s earnest lament, many came forward with Islamic-compliant dating apps for him to explore.

“You can try apps like Till Jannah or else, there’s also Salam Jodoh,” one user wrote.

“Don’t joke, this is so desperate Pian,” wrote another using a diminutive of the singer’s name.

“Be patient, look for one who doesn’t eye your belongings.”

According to an article published by mStar earlier this year, Sufian said work commitments were not going to stop him from getting back into the dating scene.

However, he refused to be hasty in looking for a partner and plans to let fate lead the way.

“For the year 2020, I have plans for my career but it’s not an excuse to close the door to my heart.

“I have no expectations placed for love because I have yet to find a suitable partner nor do I have a girlfriend at the moment,” he said.

Sufian was previously engaged to Elfira on October 7, 2017 but called off their engagement on February 19, 2018.

Elfira married telecommunications manager Muhammad Faris Khairol Anuar on January 1, 2019 and the couple welcomed a baby boy, Muhamad Rayyan Khalaf, on October 1, 2019.