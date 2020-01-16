Amazon teams up with Brad Pitt, Steve McQueen and Gael García Bernal

Brad Pitt has been nominated for the 2020 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' by Quentin Tarantino. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ― The year of 2020 will be a major one for the American streaming giant, which took advantage of the Television Critics Association winter press tour to unveil collaborations with three major film industry figures. Diego Luna, the star of Narcos: Mexico has also been included in the latest crop of producers to team up with Amazon.

“We are hugely excited to extend our relationship with Brad, Jeremy and Dede and the Plan B team. Their incredible eye for groundbreaking creative material and their track record of success speaks for itself,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, during its Television Critics Association (TCA) 2020 winter press tour executive session.

For the new decade, the American giant has confirmed that it will continue its collaboration with the star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Via his production company Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt will create and develop a number of new projects including The Underground Railroad, a forthcoming series directed by Barry Jenkins, who rose to fame with the award-winning drama Moonlight, which was also produced by Brad Pitt's company.

The Hollywood actor is not the only one renewing his partnership with Amazon Studios. Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico), the producers of the mini-series Cortés, will once again team up to develop new projects exclusively for the streaming platform via their recently established production company, La Corriente del Golfo.

The director of Twelve Years a Slave, Steve McQueen, will also be on hand with a new series in development called Last Days as well as the anthology Small Axe, produced in collaboration with BBC Studios.

This latest flock of producers will be joining a well-filled line-up with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the creators of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who recently won two Golden Globes for her series Fleabag, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon already made a similar splash on the occasion of the Television Critics Association's summer press tour, when it announced that Connie Britton, Lena Waithe and Forest Whitaker would be joining its team of producers. ― AFP-Relaxnews