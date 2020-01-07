‘The New Mutants’ finally gets a second trailer, new release date (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The New Mutants’ that stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton and Henry Zaga among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 ― After a very long delay, 20th Century Fox has finally revealed the second trailer for X-Men movies spinoff The New Mutants.

The film centres on a group of young mutants who are just learning to understand and use their powers while they’re trapped in a secret facility where they have been subjected to experimentation under the close eye of Dr Cecilia Reyes.

The movie is directed by Josh Boone and it stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin (Magik), Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair (Wolfsbane), Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie (Cannonball), Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa (Sunspot), Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar (Mirage), and Alice Braga as Reyes.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

The New Mutants was to be released initially in 2018 but it now is set for US release on April 3.