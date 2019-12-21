Olivia Colman to star in crime series ‘Landscapers’

Olivia Colman will play Susan Edwards in the new series. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 21 — Oscar winner Olivia Colman, last seen as Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown, has signed on to crime drama Landscapers.

Alexander Payne (The Descendants) is set to direct the series, which is being written by Colman’s husband Ed Sinclair.

Based on real events, Landscapers centres on Susan and Christopher Edwards, who were found guilty of killing Susan’s parents and burying their bodies in the garden of their Mansfield home.

The crime remained undiscovered for over 15 years, during which time the Edwards couple tricked friends and family into believing the Wycherleys were still alive, while spending £250,000 (RM1.3 million) of their victims’ money.

Colman will play Susan Edwards.

According to HBO, Landscapers is based on hours of interviews with the Edwards. The show has already received a series order at HBO and Sky.

The drama will be produced by South of the River Pictures, Colman and Sinclair’s production banner, and Sister for HBO and Sky.

Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry will executive produce for Sister, along with Sinclair and Colman. Katie Carpenter will produce.

Landscapers is a fascinating ‘truth is stranger than fiction’ tale. We’re thrilled to have Olivia, Ed and Alexander on board, and to be back in business with Sister and Sky,” said Casey Bloys, HBO programming president. — AFP-Relaxnews



