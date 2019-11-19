World box office: ‘Ford v Ferrari’ in pole position as ‘Joker’ takes home a billion

‘Ford v Ferrari’ stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale. — Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox France

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — The release of James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari and Charlie’s Angels by Elizabeth Banks has overturned last week’s top three, which was dominated by Terminator: Dark Fate.

Newly out in theatres, the two films have respectively taken first and second place in the world rankings while Joaquin Phoenix stays on with his terror-inspiring Joker, reports ComScore.

The duo of Matt Damon and Christian Bale has cast a spell over moviegoers.

Released on November 15 in the US, Ford v Ferrari directed by James Mangold has taken the lead in the world box office rankings on its first weekend in theatres, with more than US$52 million (RM216 million) in sales by Sunday, November 17.

It is a success that was largely due to the North American market, which accounted for more than US$30 million.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska have come in second with their new mission.

The latest Charlie’s Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks, garnered close to US$28 million.

The reboot also made a strong start on the international market, where it accumulated US$20 million in sales.

Already third in the world rankings over the last two weeks, Joaquin Phoenix remains in the top three with Todd Philips’ Joker.

With an additional US$18.6 million harvested over the weekend, the award-winning psychological thriller, which has passed the milestone of US$1 billion in sales, has now accumulated US$1.016 billion.

On a more sombre note, Terminator: Dark Fate has slid down the rankings from first to sixth place.

Since its release, the latest instalment from the legendary franchise with Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger has accumulated more than US$233 million in ticket sales worldwide.

The world box-office top 10:

1. Ford v Ferrari — US$52.4 million

2. Charlie’s Angels — US$27.9 million

3. Joker — US$18.6 million

4. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — US$17 million

5. Last Christmas — US$15.3 million

6. Terminator: Dark Fate — US$14.9 million

7. Midway — US$14 million

8. Somewhere Winter — US$13.3 million

9. Doctor Sleep — US$11.4 million

10. Playing with Fire — US$9.8 million. — AFP-Relaxnews