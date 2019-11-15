Alicia Keys to host 2020 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys presents the 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — The 62nd edition of the annual awards ceremony will take place on January 26 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California.

Keys will take on the show’s hosting duties for the second year in a row, after she made her debut to the Grammy stage earlier this year.

At the time, the Girl on Fire vocalist performed a medley of songs that she wished she had written, including late American pianist Scott Joplin’s Maple Leaf Rag.

As Variety pointed out, Keys will become the first female musician and third woman ever to host the award ceremony more than once, following in the footsteps of TV host Ellen DeGeneres as well as comedian and TV personality Rosie O’Donnell.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host. Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music,” Keys said in a statement via Good Morning America.

Nominees for all 84 categories of the awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live on CBS on January 26, will be announced on November 20.

Chart-toppers such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X will likely be nominated in several of the Grammys’ major categories, including “Album of the Year,” “Song of the Year” and “Best New Artist.”

While the awards ceremony is still a few months away, Keys will perform at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 14, alongside Miguel, Residente and Beto Cuevas.

Earlier this month, Keys notably released a remix of the Miguel-assisted Show Me Love, for which she recruited 21 Savage.

Although originally planned for this November, the release of her autobiography, More Myself, has been postponed to March 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews