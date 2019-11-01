Thom Yorke shares new video for ‘Last I Heard ( He was Circling the Drain)’

Thom Yorke of British band Radiohead performs at the United Center in Chicago in support of the band's latest album 'A Moon Shaped Pool' July 6, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 — Last I Heard (...He was Circling the Drain) appears on Thom Yorke’s third studio album, Anima, which arrived last June.

A few months after the album release, the singer has unveiled the accompanying music video, which was co-directed by Saad Moosajee and the Art Camp.

The black-and-white visual is composed of 3,000 hand-illustrated frames that were inspired by Yorke’s dreams.

The clip centres on an astronaut aimlessly wandering around a city filled with flying cars, faceless inhabitants and burning buildings.

“Humans the size of rats/ Opportunity cracks, opportunity stutters/ It only takes a minute/ And it takes it, and it takes it, and it takes it, and it takes it,” York sings in one of his verses.

Art Camp shared details about the genesis of the music video for Last I Heard (...He was Circling the Drain), which employs a slew of animation techniques.

“Our first and last goal was to serve the feelings of the song and the record. Thom shared a list of visions with us, disconnected images from his dreams [...]. At its core, our intention was to communicate the experience of feeling completely on your own, surrounded by people you see yourself in but don’t understand, who have lost their minds to the city and can’t see that you need their help,” the Brooklyn-based studio explained.

Earlier this month on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Yorke discussed how the themes of sleep and dreams inspired Anima.

“I find it fascinating that dreams are an important part about how we relate to other people, how we relate to society, how we process the things that happen to us. And if we don’t dream, we don’t connect to people correctly. Dreams are important fundamentally to how we live as human beings. I don’t know, I just got really into it while I was making the record,” he told TV host Stephen Colbert.

Yorke recently announced that he will tour across North America and Europe next year, performing certain dates with Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri. The tour will kick off on March 28, 2020 at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

See the video for Last I Heard (...He was Circling the Drain) below: — AFP-Relaxnews