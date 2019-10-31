Sneak peek of the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ soundtrack unveiled (VIDEO)

Ariana Grande appears on five tracks from the soundtrack to Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — Ahead of the November 1 release of the soundtrack to the Charlie’s Angels reboot, Republic Records released a few short snippets of its content on YouTube.

The Elizabeth Banks-directed feature will be led by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

With a list of collaborators such as Normani, Nicki Minaj, Kim Petras, Anitta, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus, the soundtrack to Banks’s reboot has just been teased via a sampling of its tracks, shared on YouTube.

The album’s executive producer Ariana Grande also shared the preview on social media.

As well as executive-producing, Grande features on five of the soundtrack’s 11 songs, including Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels) alongside Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus, as well as Bad to You with Normani and Nicki Minaj. She also sings solo on How I Look on You.

The film is slated for release November 15, 2019 in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews